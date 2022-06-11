3 Championship clubs who could be interested in Reading loanee from 2021/22 after his release from Chelsea

Danny Drinkwater could be a man in demand this summer after it was confirmed that he would become a free agent this summer after his release from Chelsea.

Drinkwater spent the 21/22 Championship season on loan at Reading, playing a key role in their survival last season.

It was inevitable that Drinkwater would be released from Chelsea, having made just 12 appearances for the West London side since his move in 2017.

Whatever his next move is, it will be a chance for a fresh start for the 32-year-old having barely prior to his loan move to Reading.

Whilst his spell in Berkshire wasn’t the most inspiring, he was an important cog in an inexperienced side that kept the team in the Championship last season which will almost certainly turn a few heads.

Here, we take a look three Championship clubs who could be interested in Danny Drinkwater after his release from Chelsea.

Stoke City

Stoke City will be in the market for a midfielder this summer after Romaine Sawyers returned to his parent club along with the uncertain future of experienced Welsh international Joe Allen.

His potential departure could leave a huge hole for Stoke and one that could be filled by Danny Drinkwater. He excelled in a double-midfield pivot alongside N’Golo Kante as Leicester won the Premier League and with Michael O’Neill preferring two midfielders, Drinkwater would slot in with ease.

In addition, his accurate long range passes could release the likes of Tyrese Campbell and Jacob Brown in behind opposition defences, something that was key to Leicester’s rise to the top under Nigel Pearson.

Bristol City

Nigel Pearson has been slowly getting the band back together at Ashton Gate with Andy King and Matty James signing for the Robins last year.

Pearson was the man who got the best out of Drinkwater after signing him as a youngster and he could the same again. Not only that, Bristol City lacked control in games, which is why they dropped so many points from winning positions.

Adding someone with the experience and ability to dictate tempo like Drinkwater will go a long way to solving that issue.

Burnley

Drinkwater did have a mixed spell at Burnley under Sean Dyche when he joined them on loan for the 2019/20 season.

However, now Dyche has left, Drinkwater seems the perfect fit for Burnley. A team that favours two central midfielders, this would suit Drinkwater and with Josh Brownhill alongside him, there’s plenty of legs there to do his running.

Importantly, he’s an experienced head in a team that will need a huge rebuild this summer with several key players being released, including the likes of Ben Mee, James Tarkowski and Dale Stephens.