3 Championship clubs who could be interested in 2021/22 QPR loanee after departure from parent club

Andre Gray’s release would have alerted a number of clubs at Championship level after spending last season on loan with QPR.

The 30-year-old became a free agent this summer after Watford opted to release the former Burnley and Brentford striker after his loan spell at QPR ended.

Gray scored 10 goals in 28 games last season which is actually a good goals to games ratio, making you wonder why Gray didn’t play more for the Hoops last season.

That being said, his release will have made a number of clubs in the second tier sit up and take notice, and with a conversion rate better than Dominic Solanke and Alexsander Mitrovic last season, he will be guaranteed to score goals wherever he ends up next season.

Here, we take a look a three clubs who could be interested in the Jamaica international after his release from the Hornets.

Hull City

Hull are in the market for a striker after they decided to opt against making Marcus Forss’ move permanent following his loan from Brentford, and the release of Tom Eaves.

With Gray, they’re getting an experienced poacher, and if you put balls in the box for him to snap up, he will score goals.

Importantly, it would ease the goalscoring burden on Keane Lewis-Potter. With Lewis-Potter, there’s plenty of opportunity for a partnership to develop between the two which the youngster will most certainly benefit from in the long-term.

West Brom

Another side desperate for a clinical goalscorer is West Brom. After the nightmare of last season, Steve Bruce is reshaping the squad to one that is likely to push for the automatics next season, let alone the playoffs.

With Daryl Dike likely to be the main man, having someone like Andre Gray as a squad player will suit both parties. The Baggies are likely to be able to match Gray’s wage demands, and he will be an important player in putting chances away at key times.

West Brom finished 10th last season, but were in the top six for their chance creation according to experimental 3-6-1 meaning they underperformed in front of goal, so bringing in a forward who is a proven goalscorer at Championship level makes sense.

Sheffield United

On the one hand, adding another striker over the age of 30 doesn’t make sense for the Blades.

However, Gray brings promotion experience with two different clubs and a goalscoring edge for a side like West Brom who create plenty of chances.

Not only that, it eases the clubs burden on Billy Sharp and means they may be able to move a high earner on for a fee should that option present itself.