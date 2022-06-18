3 Championship clubs that should make Derby County man a summer transfer target after recent comments

Curtis Davies had an outstanding campaign in 2021/22.

Captaining a Derby County side that were going through a tough time both on the pitch and off it, the 37-year-old appeared in every Championship fixture for the club.

Despite being in the latter stages of his career, Davies was very impressive, and following recent comments, some Championship clubs should be on high alert.

In a recent interview, Davies offered a mixed message regarding his Derby County future, with his contract due to expire at the end of the month.

The Rams skipper said, via the Daily Mail: “I’d like to stay in the right circumstances. That’s my heart talking.

“My head says if something comes up at Championship level I’d be silly not to take it. I still have a hunger.”

With the above in mind, we’ve identified three second-tier clubs that should consider a move for the experienced central-defender.

Birmingham City

A former club of Davies’, Birmingham City are certainly one of those in the Championship that should consider a move for the Derby County man this summer.

The Blues suffered tremendously with injury at the back last campaign, and at present, they have just three senior central defenders on their books heading into pre-season.

To make things worse, one of those is Harlee Dean, who has been previously adamant that he is set to leave the club on a free transfer this summer, and another is Nico Gordon, who has made just 16 first team appearances for the club.

Davies’ leadership and ability for a year or two would do Lee Bowyer’s side no harm at all, and George Friend’s positive impact at the back for the Blues in recent years, when fit, shows just what a positive effect veteran leadership can provide.

Cardiff City

Cardiff City are in a similar situation to Birmingham City in the sense that they are very light on numbers at the back for next season.

At present, the club have just Mark McGuinness and Curtis Nelson as senior options in central defence, with Sean Morrison potentially a third as he continues his rehabilitation with the club.

Davies could come in and not only make up the numbers, but provide real quality at the back for the Bluebirds.

With Cardiff being a young squad, too, the 37-year-old could provide another senior presence in the dressing a room – a role he is used to having undertaken it in a young Derby County dressing room over the last two seasons.

Preston North End

Although Preston are not as light at the centre of their defence as others in this list, given that they have recently been linked with a move for out-of-contract Middlesbrough defender Sol Bamba, Ryan Lowe’s side would perhaps be wiser targeting Curtis Davies this summer.

Both Bamba and Davies are the same age, however, Bamba featured just 24 times in the Championship last campaign compared to Davies’ 46.

With Sepp van den Berg having returned to Liverpool, Preston will clearly be in the market for a centre-half this window, and although not a like-for-like replacement, Davies could certainly do a job for the club.

Given that he will also be available on a free transfer this summer, there is no reason not to make this move for Preston North End if their interest in Sol Bamba is genuine.