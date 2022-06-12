3 Championship clubs that should consider a move for former Coventry City loanee following Chelsea release

Jake Clarke-Salter will be looking for a new club this summer after Chelsea announced that he would be released at the end of his current deal.

The 24-year-old had a reported clause in his contract that could have seen the Blues extend his Stamford Bridge stay for a further year, but the club seemingly opted against doing so.

As such, the central defender, who spent the 2021/22 season out on loan at Coventry City, will be looking for a new club this summer.

Here, we’ve picked out three Championship clubs we think should be doing everything they can to bring the centre-back to their club this summer.

Coventry City

Perhaps an obvious place to start, but one club that should certainly be looking to make a move for Clarke-Salter on a permanent basis this summer is Coventry City.

Clarke-Salter was excellent at the CBS Arena in the 2021/22 campaign, and there is no reason he could not head back and do exactly the same going forwards.

Playing on the left of the Sky Blues back three, the 24-year-old is more than familiar with the system that Mark Robins likes to deploy, and would slot right in once again this summer if he were to make the move.

The Sky Blues have reportedly been keen on a permanent move for the defender for a while, so this is certainly one to watch this summer.

Sheffield United

Sheffield United are another club that have been mentioned as a potential destination for Clarke-Salter this summer, and it would be a move that makes sense for the Blades.

Clarke-Salter has experience playing on the left side of a back three, and this is an area that Paul Heckingbottom’s side are short in after Ben Davies recently returned to Liverpool at the end of his Bramall Lane loan spell.

The Blades will once again have promotion aspirations next season, and the fact they were higher up the table than Coventry last season could give them the edge if Clarke-Salter really wants to go to the team with the best chance of getting to the top flight.

Watford

They are yet to be linked with a move for the 24-year-old, but Watford should be another club that strongly consider a move for Jake Clarke-Salter this summer.

The Hornets will be looking for an immediate promotion back to the Premier League following their relegation from the top flight and Clarke-Salter could be a great addition to their back-line next campaign.

If new Hornets head coach Rob Edwards wants to use a similar system to the one he had raging success with at Forest Green this past season, there is no obvious candidate for the left-sided centre-back currently in the Watford squad at present.

As such, with experience of having played there for Coventry City on loan, Clarke-Salter could be a shrewd addition for the club on a free transfer.