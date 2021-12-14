3 centre-backs Nottingham Forest could sign in January as Steve Cooper looks to bolster back-line

Nottingham Forest are looking at two positions to strengthen in the upcoming January transfer window – with centre-back being one of those priorities according to journalist Will Unwin.

A striker is also coveted by the Reds but some bolstering at the back is also being craved by head coach Steve Cooper, who has only lost one match since arriving in late September at the Tricky Trees.

Joe Worrall, Scott McKenna, Tobias Figueiredo and Loic Mbe Soh make up the current options but with the latter injured with a thigh issue it has prompted the need to add another body – especially when Cooper has shown a liking to play with three centre-backs.

Forest’s transfer strategy going forward looks to be a clear one – to bring in younger players who can make an impact in the first-team and can develop under the tutelage of Cooper, who is well-placed to do so having been an England youth coach in the past.

So let’s pick out three defenders who could arrive at the City Ground in January to bolster Cooper’s options for the second half of the campaign.

John Souttar

The most obvious candidate to come in is Scotland international Souttar, who has been linked with a host of Championship outfits with his contract at Hearts expiring in the summer.

That means the 25-year-old is available to approach on a pre-contract arrangement, although if he’s set on leaving Tynecastle then Robbie Neilson’s side may want to try and get a fee for him.

Souttar is reported to be a big target for Forest ahead of the January window and he’s well positioned in terms of stats per game in the Scottish Premiership this season – with 1.7 interceptions and 1.6 blocks (the league leader in terms of the latter stat).

Ross Sykes

Forest could easily stay in England for a new defender though and League One is normally a good talent pool to look at.

And when you look at the stats – which is what the Forest transfer team will be doing as well as in-person scouting – Accrington Stanley defender Sykes reads well.

With 2.6 interceptions per game along with his much experienced team-mate Michael Nottingham, Sykes is clear of his competition from other teams, whilst also winning 6.1 aerial duels per game which puts him at fourth in the rankings.

Also in terms of players who have played at centre-back this season in League One he is second in terms of key passes per game with 0.7 (Whoscored).

That means he will suit a Cooper side who look to play it on the floor and progressively so he’s a name to seriously consider.

Jack Tucker

A player in a similar mould to the aforementioned Sykes is Tucker, who is also 22 years old and performs very well on the metrics.

Charlton were linked with a late summer move for him and despite playing in a struggling Gillingham side, Tucker is sixth in the league in terms of interceptions per game with 2.2 and second in shots blocked with 1.3 per game.

Whilst Sykes performs better in the other areas such as aerial duels won and the passing stats, Tucker’s pure defensive numbers are pretty good and Forest could do worse than test Steve Evans’ side’s resolve next month.