3 celebrities who support West Brom – Did you know this?

West Bromwich Albion gave their supporters something to shout about yesterday as they secured a much-needed victory in their showdown with Hull City at The Hawthorns.

Karlan Grant’s second-half strike turned out to be the winning goal as the Baggies moved to within six points of league leaders AFC Bournemouth.

With West Brom looking to launch a push for promotion this season, it will be intriguing to see whether they are able to maintain their consistency at this level in the coming months.

Set to face Middlesbrough on Saturday, the Baggies will be determined to back up their triumph over Hull by producing a positive performance in this fixture.

Ahead of this clash, we have decided to take a look at THREE famous people who support West Brom.

Did you know that this particular trio are fans of the club?

Liam Payne

An avid West Brom fan, Liam Payne rose to stardom when he appeared on The X Factor in 2010.

Despite initially auditioning as a solo candidate for the competition, Payne was asked to be part of a group which later became One Direction.

Although One Direction would go on to finish third behind Rebecca Ferguson and Matt Cardle, they became the biggest boyband in the world following the competition as they achieved 14 top-10 hits in the United Kingdom before going on a hiatus in 2016.

Payne has since embarked on a solo career and has released hits such as Strip That Down, For You and Polaroid in recent years.

Lenny Henry

Lenny Henry has supported West Brom for his entire life.

One of Britain’s most beloved comedians, the 63-year-old is best known for The Lenny Henry Show which was initially broadcast between 1984 and 1988 before being revived on two separate occasions.

Henry is also the co-founder of charity Comic Relief which has raised over £1bn since being introduced in 1988.

Eric Clapton

Eric Clapton revealed his love for West Brom by donning a scarf on the back cover of his album Backless.

The 76-year-old also sponsored the Baggies for their UEFA Cup tie with Galatasaray in 1978.

An incredibly successful musician, Clapton has sold over 280 million records during his career.