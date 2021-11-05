3 celebrities who support Sunderland – Did you know this?

Sunderland have arguably one of the biggest fanbases in League One, having been well followed since their days in the Premier League.

It was an initial shock when the Black Cats were demoted to the Championship and then to the third tier, with the side producing tons of talent and having a set of passionate supporters that could rival some of the best groups on fans in Europe.

Despite their relegations, they remain well followed and can still pack out the Stadium of Light on a regular basis.

It also means that Sunderland have a number of famous faces who follow them – and here are three of those celebrities that you might not have known supported the club.

1. Dave Stewart

The first name on this list is a famous face in the music industry in Dave Stewart.

The 69-year-old is perhaps best known for his work with Eurythmics and when he isn’t working on that, he’s supporting Sunderland.

Having grown up and been born in the area, it is no surprise that he is a Black Cats fan. He supported them as a child and he still supports them now too.

2. David Jones

David Jones appears on Sky Sports programming quite frequently but what you may not know is that the presenter is a massive Sunderland fan.

In fact, he loves the club that much that he is currently a non-executive director at the club. He’s mentioned it on the air before but it may have slipped under the radar of anyone who didn’t see him give it a mention.

Jones may be unbiased when he speaks about football on the television – but in his heart, he has a loyalty to Sunderland.

3. Mark Webber

Another fan of the club that you may not know about is Mark Webber.

The F1 star does have mixed loyalties – he also keeps an eye out for Man United – but the star has also mentioned a fondness for Sunderland.

He may have a Premier League team on the side then but he does have a support for the Black Cats so is included in this list.