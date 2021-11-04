3 celebrities who support Stoke City – Did you know this?

Stoke City have had an impressive first third of the season under Michael O’Neill and will have their eyes on a top six finish.

The Potters have struggled to mount a credible play-off charge since relegation from the Premier League but with some continuity in the dugout and on the pitch, they have been able to steady the ship in the last couple of seasons.

With the days of Marko Arnautovic, Xherdan Shaqiri and Bojan Krkic behind them, Stoke now look to Jacob Brown, Mario Vrancic and Nick Powell for invention in the final third, such that has them currently sat in sixth place.

The bet365 Stadium has been treated to some mesmerising goals since the start of the season but was left stunned as the Potters failed to capitalise on a 3-0 lead against Cardiff City in their last home outing. The Bluebirds scored three times in a brief period to stun the home crowd and get Steve Morison’s caretaker leadership off to an unbeaten start.

There may have been some famous faces in that home faithful and here we take a look at three celebrities who support Stoke…

Dominic Cork

The pace bowler managed 69 caps for the England cricket team and has since embarked on a broadcasting career with Sky.

The 50-year-old retired from the game at Hampshire in 2011 and had best figures of 7/43 for his country.

Adrian Lewis

Quiz: 30 questions about some of Stoke City’s best ever players – Can you score 100% correct?

1 of 30 How many games did Ryan Shawcross play for the club? 443 453 463 473

Two-time Darts World Championship winner Adrian Lewis is a Potters fan.

The 36-year-old has fallen down the rankings in recent years but still possesses world class ability that ignites darts crowds all over the world. Nicknamed Jackpot, Lewis was born in Stoke-on-Trent and has won the World Cup of Darts representing England on four separate occasions.

Nick Hancock

TV presenter Nick Hancock is a Potters supporter, best known for presenting Room 101 and They Think It’s All Over.

The 59-year-old was born in Stoke-on-Trent in 1962 and is currently more active on Radio platforms.