3 celebrities who support Sheffield Wednesday – Did you know this?

Sheffield Wednesday will be looking to provide their supporters with something to shout about this weekend when they host Plymouth Argyle in the first round of the FA Cup at Hillsborough.

The Owls will be brimming with confidence heading into this fixture following their impressive 3-0 victory over Sunderland earlier this week.

Having been knocked out of the competition in the fourth round last season, it will be intriguing to see how Wednesday will fare during the current campaign.

Ahead of this particular clash, we have decided to take a look at THREE famous faces who follow the club.

Did you know that this trio are Wednesday fans?

Jarvis Cocker

An avid Wednesday fan, Jarvis Cocker rose to stardom as the lead singer of Britpop band Pulp.

Pulp had several top 10 hits in the 1990’s including Common People and Help the Aged before splitting in 2001 after the release of their final album We Love Life.

Cocker decided to reunite with the band in 2011 as they embarked on a worldwide tour.

Jermaine Jackson

Jermaine Jackson is also a Wednesday fan and rewrote a song in honour of the club’s Wembley appearance against Hull City in 2016.

The Owls would go on to lose this particular clash as they missed out on the chance of securing a place in the Premier League.

The singer was part of The Jackson Five group and featured prominently in their hits I’ll Be There and I Want You Back.

Alex Turner

Alex Turner is also a Wednesday fan and namechecked Hillsborough in one of the songs from the Arctic Monkeys’ first album.

The Sheffield-based band emerged as concert headliners overnight as Whatever People Say I Am, That’s What I’m Not became the fastest-selling debut album in UK chart history in 2006.

Turner has since gone on to record five more records with the Arctic Monkeys whilst he has also teamed up with Miles Kane on two albums as part of the group The Last Shadow Puppets.