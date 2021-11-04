3 celebrities who support Sheffield United – Did you know this?

Sheffield United might have dropped back into the Championship earlier in 2021, but they remain a huge football club.

The Blades’ rise from League One to the Premier League under Chris Wilder gave the club top-flight football for the first time since 2006/07.

A ninth placed finish in 2019/20, where overlapping centre-backs excelled, put Sheffield United back on the map in terms of English Football’s Premier division.

Yet, even before that, the club had built up a proud reputation and garnered support from all corners of the globe.

There are a host of celebrity names within that list of supporters, three of which we take a look at here:

Kell Brook

Kell Brook is a huge Sheffield United fan.

Born in Sheffield, the boxer fought at Middleweight, Welterweight and Light-welterweight across his career, holding the IBF welterweight title for three years.

A keen Blade, Brook even fought at Bramall Lane in 2017.

However, that night he lost out to Errol Spence Jr, surrendering his IBF welterweight title at the home of the club he supports.

Nevertheless, a grand sporting career for the 35-year-old, who remains one of Sheffield United’s most famous fans.

Sean Bean

Bean is another Sheffield-born celebrity supporter.

The 62-year-old has featured in the Lord of the Rings trilogy, as well as in the James Bond film Goldeneye.

Not just a star on the film scene, Bean has done his fair share of television work, most recently starring in the series Time alongside Stephen Graham.

Without a doubt, Bean is one of Sheffield United’s most famous supporters.

Jessica Ennis-Hill

Ennis-Hill is an Olympic legend and another celebrity born in Sheffield.

Competing in the Heptathlon at London 2012, Ennis-Hill won gold and became an Olympic Champion. Subsequently, she was one of many athletes to have a postbox in her city of birth painted gold to celebrate that win.

Ennis-Hill, though, hasn’t just conquered the Olympics.

She is a three-time World champion having claimed that title in 2009, 2011 and 2015. Additionally Ennis-Hill has been a European champion (2010) and indoor Pentathlon champion.

There’s no denying that Ennis-Hill is another of Sheffield United’s most famous supporters and, probably, one of their most successful.

Quiz: Have each of these 24-ex Sheffield United academy players ever played in the Premier League?

1 of 24 Has George Long ever played in the Premier League - Yes or no? Yes No