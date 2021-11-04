3 celebrities who support Reading FC – Did you know this?

Reading once graced the halls of the Premier League, with the likes of Dave Kitson and Kevin Doyle running amok for the Royals in the top flight.

Their fanbase followed them all the way up to there too and then back again, as the side have floated around the second tier of English football over the course of the last few seasons. The supporters have seen play-off tilts, failed pushes for promotion and even battles near the bottom but they’ve remained loyal to the Royals.

There have also been a number of famous faces spotted cheering the club on over the years too – and their support also hasn’t wavered through the highs and lows.

Here then are three of those celebrities who have a soft spot for the club.

1. Chris Tarrant

One of the famous faces to support Reading is Chris Tarrant.

Well-known amongst anyone in the UK who has watched TV over the past decade or so, he’s worked in the journalism industry and in broadcast and has also been a presenter, most notably on the long-running series Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?

In his spare time away from all of his media duties, Tarrant likes to keep an eye on Reading and has been spotted cheering them on in the stands too. Having been born in the area, it comes as no surprise – and he’ll be desperate for the club to return to their former glories soon.

2. Ricky Gervais

Arguably one of the modern faces of comedy, Ricky Gervais has been on TV shows aplenty and has graced TV screens across the country and the world – and that man who starred in The Office, After Life and Derek is yet another famous Reading fan.

Having been born in the city, the 60-year-old decided to keep his support local and has stuck with his hometown team through thick and thin.

With the celebrity now appearing on screens not only in the UK but in the USA too, he might start slipping in some promotion for his favourite Championship side Reading, in a bid to increase the support of the side.

3. Kate Winslet

There are in fact rumblings that Kate Winslet herself has a favour for Reading, haven’t been born in the area – so she would be a massively famous fan of the football club if she does.

A real A-list celebrity having starred in a multitude of Hollywood films, the actress likely doesn’t go to the matches very often but with her family and herself coming from the area, it would be no surprise if she does reveal herself to be a Royals fan.

There are certainly whispers that they do follow the Championship side – and that would be a big coup celebrity supporter wise, as she remains a high profile name.

Whether she goes to the games frequently or not, if she has a soft spot for Reading, then she could arguably be the most famous face to support a Championship side in general.