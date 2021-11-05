3 celebrities who support Portsmouth – Did you know this?

It has been an extremely inconsistent start to the League One campaign from Portsmouth, with Danny Cowley’s side sitting 14th in the table.

Pompey have accumulated 20 points thus far and sit seven points outside the play-off positions, with promotion the ultimate target this time out.

Portsmouth remain unbeaten against teams in the bottom half of the table, but it is their form against those who are expected to be competing at the top end of the division that needs addressing.

Pompey have picked up just five points from nine games against teams that sit above them in the League One standings, with that requiring urgent attention if promotion is a realistic ambition as the season wears on.

Here, we look at three celebrity Portsmouth fans who will be hoping that Portsmouth can gain some consistency and go on to enjoy a successful season…

Will Ferrell

Hollywood A-lister Will Ferrell has been spotted at Fratton Park.

The actor, who has starred in films such as Elf, Stepbrothers and Anchorman, attended Portsmouth’s clash with Tranmere Rovers at the start of the 2019/20 campaign.

The legendary film star was then brought into the dressing room at full time.

It remains to be seen if any further Fratton Park visits are on the agenda for Will Ferrell.

Ian Darke

Sports broadcaster Ian Darke is certainly a big Portsmouth fan.

Darke was considered as part of Sky’s “Big Four” commentators alongside Martin Tyler, Alan Parry and Rob Hawthorne, and to this day, remains in the profession.

The Pompey fan now works with ESPN and BT Sport, covering Premier League and La Liga football.

Darke has not kept his support for Portsmouth contained over the years, and in an interview he has done for the club’s media, he said: “I’ve never hidden being a Pompey fan.”

Fred Dinenage

Remaining in the broadcasting world, Fred Dinenage is also another big Portsmouth fan.

Born in Birmingham, the 79-year-old attended school in Portsmouth, and as a result ties to the now League One club were formed.

With 50 years of experience in the spotlight, Fred Dinenage presented a whole host of national-level TV programmes and was also a newsreader.

The veteran broadcaster was also on the club’s Board of Directors.