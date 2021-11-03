3 celebrities who support Nottingham Forest – Did you know this?

The arrival of Steve Cooper has done exactly what Nottingham Forest supporters will have hoped it would, bringing exciting football back to the City Ground and seeing the Reds climb the table.

Results in recent weeks suggest his new manager bounce has worn off a little, though it’s important to consider they’ve come up against three teams hoping to push for promotion in Fulham, QPR, and Sheffield United.

They might not say it just yet but many supporters will be hoping that Forest can join the race for the play-offs as the season wears on and Cooper certainly has a good record of doing so – having finished in the top six twice in two seasons at Swansea City.

Should they do so, we can expect to see some famous faces getting down to the City Ground to get behind their side as they do have more than a few fans you’ll recognise.

With that in mind, here are three celebrities that support the Reds – did you know all three?

Stuart Broad – England cricketer

Stuart Broad is not just one of England and Test cricket’s greatest ever bowlers, he’s also a passionate Forest fan.

When he’s not playing for his country, the Nottingham-born seamer plies his trade just a stone’s throw away from the City Ground at Trent Bridge.

He can regularly be found tweeting about Cooper’s side and even posed for the club for this season’s kit announcement.

Lee Westwood – Golfer

Another Forest fan with a great drive (sorry!), experienced professional golfer Lee Westwood is someone else you can rely on to share their thoughts on how the team are faring via social media.

The 48-year-old has an impressive 44 professional wins to his name and is a former world number one, though a major title still eludes him.

You wonder whether he’d prefer to break that duck or see Forest back in the Premier League.

Darren Fletcher – Broadcaster

One of the voices of Champions League and Premier League coverage in the current era, Darren Fletcher is a BT Sport presenter and commentator.

That role doesn’t give him much of a chance to commentate on his boyhood club Forest, unfortunately, and he’ll be hoping that changes under Cooper!