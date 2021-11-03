3 celebrities who support Millwall – Did you know this?

Millwall managed to provide their fans with something to shout about yesterday as they secured a 1-0 victory over Reading at The Den.

Benik Afobe scored what turned out to be the winning goal for the Lions in the 71st minute as he fired home from Ryan Leonard’s cross.

Having won four of their last six games in the Championship, Millwall will be brimming with confidence heading into their showdown with Derby County on Saturday.

The Lions could potentially climb into the play-off places if they seal all three points in this particular clash.

Ahead of this fixture, we have decided to take a look at THREE famous people who are Millwall fans.

Did you know that this particular trio follow the club?

David Haye

Former boxer David Haye has been a Millwall fan since he was a child.

During his professional career, Haye won world titles in the Cruiserweight and the Heavyweight division.

Since retiring from the sport following a second defeat to Tony Bellew in 2018, the 41-year-old has become a promoter whilst he recently took part in an exhibition fight with businessman Joe Fournier.

Blake Harrison

Actor Blake Harrison is also an avid Millwall fan and has regularly turned up to The Den to watch his side over the years.

The 36-year-old played a main role in the hit comedy show The Inbetweeners as he was cast as Neil Sutherland in the show.

Since the release of the show’s second movie in 2014, Harrison has featured in Death in Paradise and World on Fire.

Daniel Day-Lewis

Sir Daniel Day-Lewis revealed his Millwall roots during a speech at the BAFTA Awards in 2008 as he revealed that he used to regularly attend games.

During his career as an actor, the 64-year-old won three Oscars at the Academy Awards for his roles in My Left Foot, There Will Be Blood and Lincoln.

Day-Lewis retired from acting in 2017 after appearing in historical drama film Phantom Thread.