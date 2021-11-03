3 celebrities who support Middlesbrough – Did you know this?

Middlesbrough have braved the top flight, battled well in the Championship and remain one of the better supported teams in the EFL.

Their fanbase has passionately followed them as they’ve reached the heights of European football and then down into the second tier and back up to the Premier League again.

Along the way, the Championship outfit have picked up a number of famous fans.

There are plenty of Boro fans and that also means plenty of celebrities who can consider Neil Warnock’s men as their favoured side – and here are three of them that you may, or may not, have known supported the club.

1. James Arthur

The former X Factor man is, of course, a Middlesbrough fan.

Having grown up in the area, the singer stuck to his roots and followed his local side. It’s led to plenty of heartache and plenty of celebration along the way for the 33-year-old on the football side of things but it’s been nothing but an upward trajectory for the musician since his appearance on the reality TV show.

While he continues to release singles and bag awards, he’ll be hoping his football side can do similar again soon.

2. Chris Rea

Yet another musician who can call Boro his favourite team is Chris Rea.

The 70-year-old has been nominated for a multitude of musical accolades and has had several hit songs and releases along his storied career – and has no doubt seen countless of managers, players and leagues come and go during his time following Boro too.

He’s a fan of other sports too like motor racing but, when it comes to football, his heart lies with the team of his old hometown.

3. Bob Mortimer

The final person on this list is Bob Mortimer.

The extremely well-known comic has been on the scene in Britain across various TV shows and programmes over the course of the last 30 odd years and is instantly recognisable to many.

What you may not know, is that the comedian grew up in the area like the others on this list and therefore also grew up a supporter of the team.

He still follows them now under Neil Warnock and will no doubt be watching on intently as the try and launch a promotion bid this season.