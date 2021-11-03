3 celebrities who support Luton Town – Did you know this?

Luton Town managed to reclaim a spot in the Championship play-offs last night, by beating Middlesbrough 3-1.

Josh Coburn tapped in from close range to give the visitors the lead in the 15th minute in what was a rather uninspiring first half performance from the home side.

Sonny Bradley then nodded in from a corner to restore parity, before goals from Elijah Adebayo and Harry Cornick sealed the three points.

Of course, Luton could be chucked out of the Championship’s top six with there being second-tier fixtures tonight, with Blackpool, Blackburn Rovers, QPR and Stoke City all with a chance of pushing ahead of The Hatters.

Fans will be hoping that Luton will be fighting in and amongst the play-offs as the season progresses, and on the topic of Luton fans, we have outlined three celebrity supporters of the club.

Alastair Cook

England’s former test Cricket captain is in fact a Luton supporter.

The 36-year-old, who saw excellent success in his Cricket career with England, has also received a knighthood for his achievements with the bat in his hands.

Cook has been pictured in the stands watching The Hatters on numerous occasions, and will certainly be enjoying what his club are currently doing.

Nick Owen

Another name and face who is a supporter of Luton is legendary presenter and newsreader Nick Owen.

The 74-year-old took his love for his club to a different level in 2008 by becoming the club’s chairman, after financial difficulties plagued the club up until that time.

Owen stepped down from his role in 2017 and is still an avid supporter of The Hatters.

The presenter stepped in at Luton during a time of desperation and has played an integral role in helping the club back into a stable position.

Faye Carruthers

Faye Carruthers always seemed to be her happiest when Sky Sports sent her to Kenilworth Road, and the reason for that is because she is a Luton supporter.

The Sports broadcaster had a busy summer with TalkSPORT, working as their behind-the-scenes reporter within the England camp during Euro 2020.

Carruthers’ love for Luton has certainly not been hidden over the years, and she even tweeted last night after their victory over Middlesbrough.

What a turnaround Town!! Love to see it @CornickH ⚽️ 3-1 @LutonTown 5 mins 15 secs between the goals 😳 #COYH — Faye Carruthers (@FayeCarruthers) November 2, 2021