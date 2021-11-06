3 celebrities who support Ipswich Town – Did you know this?

Ipswich Town have been great viewing for a neutral this season, winning and losing spectacularly in equal measure.

As Paul Cook scrambles for his best starting XI with an enormous squad of quality at his disposal the expectant Portman Road crowd watch on in hope. The Tractor Boys have been languishing in the third tier of English football for three seasons now and will be confident of finishing in the play-off places for the first time since their second tier relegation this campaign.

Macauley Bonne has been in inspired form at the top of the pitch, back to his old self after a difficult debut season at Queens Park Rangers and back at the club where his footballing journey began. Despite the slow start to the campaign, overall the supporters have stuck behind Cook with his track record suggesting that Town will come good at some point in the season.

Bersant Celina announced himself with a brace in a resounding 4-1 win at Wycombe Wanderers in midweek which they will hope to build on when they host Oldham Athletic in the FA Cup first round on Saturday.

In the Ipswich Town home faithful there may well be a few famous faces, did you know that these three celebrities had Tractor Boys loyalties?

Kevin Painter

The 54-year-old is a retired former professional darts player who finished runner-up in the World Championship in 2004. Known as ‘The Artist’, I wonder why, Painter produced some quality entertainment over the years as darts moved into the public domain.

Charlie Simpson

Former Busted member Charlie Simpson is a Tractor Boys fan and even once bought shares in the club. Ipswich seem to have an attractive club for musicians with a global icon also supporting the Suffolk-based club.

Ed Sheeran

Ed Sheeran is by far the most famous Ipswich Town fan in this list and has toured all over the world with his guitar and loop pedal.

Whether or not this stands Ipswich in good stead in the League One promotion race remains to be seen but you might want to mind who you are rubbing shoulders with next time you arrive at Portman Road.