3 celebrities who support Hull City – Did you know this?

Hull City may not be one of the giants of England but due to their location as being the biggest club in their region, they have a decent enough fanbase

And they could be about to gain a host of new Turkish fans as the broadcaster and businessman Acun Ilıcalı looks set to take over the club in the near future from the Allam Family.

With 5.8 million followers on Twitter, Ilıcalı possesses a lot of influence and that could bring some famous Turkish names to the MKM Stadium to add to the ones that already do and did support the Tigers.

So which famous fans already are supporters of the East Riding of Yorkshire club? Let’s take a look…

Sinitta

This may be a strange one as the singer was born all the way over in Seattle in the United States, but she moved to the UK as a child.

Famed for songs such as So Macho and Toy Boy, Sinitta in more recent times was seen on The X Factor, often assisting Simon Cowell with big decisions at the Judges Houses stage of the competition.

In terms of her support of Hull though, she admitted she has a liking for the Tigers as well as Chelsea in an interview a few years ago because she dated a native of the city and revealed she stroked Tom Huddlestone’s shirt when she was invited into the dressing room.

John Prescott

The former deputy Prime Minister of the UK under Tony Blair’s premiership may have been born in Wales, but he certainly holds a soft spot for the city of Kingston-upon-Hull.

He graduated from the University of Hull in 1968 before getting into politics, and from 1970 until 2010 he served as Labour’s MP for Kingston upon Hull East, tying him to the city for decades.

Prescott became a fan of the city’s football and rugby teams during his time in the city but he did come under fire back in 2014 for backing the Allam family’s attempts to change the name of the club to Hull City Tigers, which was never going to go down well.

Omar Sharif

He may sadly no longer be with us, but Sharif revealed his affinity to City in 2010 when receiving an honorary degree from the University of Hull in 2010.

The famous Egyptian actor was introduced to the club in the 1960’s by Hull-born movie and TV star Sir Tom Courtenay – back when the Tigers were in the third tier of English football.

Sharif visited the MKM Stadium at the same time as receiving his degree and he attended the FA Cup final in 2014 in which they were defeated 3-2 by Arsenal – he passed away a year later but still remains the club’s most famous supporter.