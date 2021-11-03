3 celebrities who support Fulham – Did you know this?

Fulham are currently well on their way to getting back into the Premier League at the first time of asking after starting the season well in the Sky Bet Championship.

The West London side currently occupy second place in the league standings and are hot on the tails of the currently unbeaten leaders, Bournemouth.

Marco Silva has had an almost ideal start to his tenure at Craven Cottage and is sure to have been pleased with the performances that his side have put in since he took on the job over the summer.

The fans have certainly been enjoying themselves as well this term, with there also being a few famous faces in the stands over the past few months.

Here, we take you through THREE celebrities who support Fulham…

Nigel Havers

Best known for his work as an actor and presenter, Havers has been a fan of the Whites for many years and has been seen at Craven Cottage from time to time.

His role in the British film Chariots of Fire earned him a BAFTA nomination, whilst he has also featured in Empire of the Sun and Passage to India.

As for television, Havers has been seen on the comedy show Don’t Wait Up and Coronation Street.

He is also the godfather of the popular comedian Jack Whitehall.

Richard Osman

The creator and the co-presenter of the quiz show, Pointless, Osman is an avid Fulham fan.

He has also presented various quiz shows including Two Tribes and Richard Osman’s House of Games.

His reputation for being a great panel show member has gone from strength to strength over the years thanks to his appearances on Would I Lie to You? and Have I Got News for You.

Osman has been a season ticket holder at Craven Cottage for many years.

Georgie Thompson

Thompson is best known for being a former presenter on Sky Sports News and is a well known Fulham supporter.

Alongside presenting the main news show for Sky, she also covered major sporting events including the US Open, the 2011 Wimbledon Championships and numerous car racing events.

She then went on to become one of the new presenters on BBC Radio 5 Live’s comedy show Fighting Talk alongside comedian Josh Widdicombe.

Thompson also famously dated Declan Donnelly, one half of the presenting duo Ant and Dec.