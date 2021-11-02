3 celebrities who support Derby County – Did you know this?

Derby County currently sit at the bottom of the Championship table, with their 12-point deduction being the only reason why there are anywhere near the relegation zone.

The Rams have proven to be a tough outfit to break down and beat this season, with Wayne Rooney doing quite a job at present.

As things stand, Derby are seven points from breaking out of the bottom three, and they will be hoping to cut that gap when they take on 23rd place side Barnsley tomorrow evening.

The Midlands club are without a win in five, drawing four successive games before Saturday’s narrow defeat to Blackburn Rovers.

Derby have just one win to their name away from Pride Park this season, and that came in the form of a 1-0 victory over fellow strugglers Hull City.

As we wait for tomorrow’s clash with The Tykes to come around, we are going to take a look at three celebrities who are Derby County fans.

Niall Horan

The first name on this list is former One Direction star Niall Horan.

The 28-year-old has been spotted at Pride Park on numerous occasions and has even been pictured in Derby kits and training gear.

The Irishman has done several interviews with the club’s media team and even turned up to their pre-season training camp this year.

Horan will be hoping that The Rams avoid relegation this season and avoid a clash with Doncaster Rovers, the side who fellow former one-direction star Louis Tomlinson supports.

Jack O’Connell

Actor Jack O’Connell is also a passionate Derby fan.

The 31-year-old, who played Cook in Skins, has also been interviewed and hosted interview for Rams TV.

O’Connell also went to university in Derby, becoming an active patron in the process.

There are rumours that O’Connell converted Angelina Jolie into a Derby fan.

Robert Lindsay

Fellow actor Robert Lindsay is also an avid Derby supporter.

The 71-year-old, who has proceeded to win numerous awards for his roles in television and film, makes it three out of three for people who have appeared on Rams TV to speak about his love for the club.

The actor is a lifelong and proud Derby fan and his is heard on ‘Steve Bloomer’s Watchin’ song, a matchday special at Pride Park.