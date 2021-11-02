3 celebrities who support Coventry City – Did you know this?

Coventry City supporters will be loving the ride that has been their storming start to the season back at the CBS Arena in the Championship.

Mark Robins has done an incredible job to give the club realistic Premier League aspirations having managed them in League Two only a few years ago. After troubled times away from Coventry in recent years there is a really good feeling around the club as they look to extend their stay in the division’s top six.

Coventry won their first six home league games of the season to see them pushing at the top end of the table after being involved in a relegation battle for much of the 2020/21 campaign. Their 4-1 victory over Fulham just before the last international break will live long in the memory of all who were there.

Amongst the Sky Blues’ home faithful there may be a few famous faces who have regularly appeared on televisions across the country in recent years.

Did you know that these three celebrities are actually Coventry City supporters?

Alistair McGowan

56-year-old impressionist and comedian Alistair McGowan is a Sky Blues supporter and studied alongside Daniel Craig and Ewan McGregor at the Guildhall School of Music and Drama in London.

McGowan has appeared in shows like The Big Impression, My Life in Ruins and Spark.

Quiz: Have each of these 24 ex-Coventry City academy players ever played in the Premier League?

1 of 24 Did John Eustace ever play in the Premier League? Yes No

Brian McFadden

An integral member of the Irish male group Westlife McFadden is a Coventry City supporter.

McFadden has dipped in and out of TV presenting in recent years and once described Westlife’s first number one hit as a similar emotion as watching the Sky Blues win the FA Cup, according to CoventryLive.

Richard Keys

Famous for his camaraderie with Andy Gray as a broadcaster for Sky Sports Richard Keys is a Sky Blues fan. The 64-year-old has gone on to work for beIN Sports, Fox Sports and ESPN Star Sports in recent years and still contributes to a range of football websites.