3 celebrities who support Bristol City – Did you know this?

Bristol City finally got back to winning ways at Ashton Gate on the weekend – ending a 17-match run without a victory at home that stretched back beyond the arrival of current boss Nigel Pearson.

Bristol is notoriously one of the UK’s underachieving cities when it comes to sport but fans will be hoping that Pearson can change that in the coming years, with the experienced coach aiming to turn them into a side capable of winning promotion to the Premier League.

That would be some feat and one celebrated across the city, as long as you’re red and not blue of course.

The Robins have a number of famous faces among their support and today we’ve highlighted three – did you know they were all fans of the club?

Jack Leach – England cricketer

Who would’ve known before the summer of 2019 that the Somerset and England left-arm spinner polishing his glasses would become an iconic image?

Jack Leach played a vital supporting role at Headingley in 2019 when Ben Stokes played one of the innings of the century and will be hoping to influence proceedings in the upcoming Ashes down under.

Leach will no doubt be keeping an eye on how Pearson’s team are getting on, however, as a City fan that has even been presented with a shirt at Ashton Gate.

Mark Watson – Comedian

A Robins supporter that has never been afraid to share his honest thoughts on the club and what it is like to follow them, Mark Watson’s Twitter post during the recent long winless run will likely echo the thoughts on many fans.

The longer I support Bristol City, the more I can’t wait for civilisation on this planet to die out, removing what semblance of meaning the universe once laid claim to. I bet you we win that day, though. — Mark Watson, in November (@watsoncomedian) October 19, 2021

The comedian was born and bred in Bristol, so naturally became a fan of the Ashton Gate outfit.

Watson, who can regularly be seen on the live comedy circuit and on TV, has collaborated with the club in the past to show what it’s like to be a City fan…

Tony Robinson – Actor and present

A familiar face on British TV for many years, Tony Robinson was born in London but there’s absolutely no doubt he’s a fan of the Robins.

In an interview with BBC Sport in 2015, he suggested that the club’s 6-0 win over Bradford City and subsequent promotion back to the Championship could be the happiest of his life.

Just imagine what promotion to the Premier League would mean to him!