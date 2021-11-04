3 celebrities who support Bolton Wanderers – Did you know this?

Despite being on the door step of a great big Red Devil in the form of Manchester United, Bolton Wanderers have quite a sizeable fanbase for their area and along the way they have picked up some famous fans.

Of course Wanderers have had success throughout their early years and also in the 1950s and for a lot of their history have been a top tier club, but it’s only in recent times that they’ve been fluctuating between the tiers in the Football League.

The Trotters are now in League One after spending one hard season in the fourth tier and their fans have stuck by them, including the ones that are more well-known than the others.

Did you know this trio were celebrity fans of Wanderers though? Let’s take a look.

Paddy McGuinness

One of Bolton’s most famous sons (despite being born in Farnworth, not far from the actual town of Bolton) along with Peter Kay, McGuinness has never made any secret of his support for Wanderers.

McGuinness has regularly tweeted about the Trotters and has even shared the pitch with some of his heroes like Jay-Jay Okocha and John McGinlay in a charity game back in 2016.

He is famed for his comedy work as well as his tv presenting on shows such as Take Me Out and Top Gear, but he’s still incredibly passionate about his home town despite now residing down the road in Cheshire and he’s still clearly into Wanderers.

Vernon Kay

Like McGuinness, Kay was born not far from Bolton in Horwich and it just so happened that 23 years after he was born, Wanderers would build their new stadium in the town.

Kay has been spotted at many sporting events such as the golf, NFL and Rugby but his main passion are Bolton Wanderers and until it was postponed due to him catching COVID, Kay was set to donate his fee for appearing at an event at the Bolton Whites Hotel to the club’s Community Trust.

The TV presenter speaks very well of football and the club as a whole and his passion for Bolton and the town never goes unnoticed.

Amir Khan

A born and bred Boltonian, Khan is pictured above away at Lokomotiv Plovdiv back in 2005 which already shows that he’s a massive Wanderer.

Former world champion boxer Khan has even been allowed to use the club’s facilities at points in his career to train, as shown in this video he posted to Instagram in 2018.

Three years prior to that, Khan was linked with a takeover of the club when they were in financial trouble, although he ended up not being a part of the consortium which was headed by ex-player Dean Holdsworth to take charge of the Trotters but he’s remained a fan.