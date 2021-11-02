3 celebrities who support Birmingham City – Did you know this?

Birmingham City may be a club currently sat right in the middle of the Championship table but that doesn’t mean they haven’t got a wide and varied fanbase.

The club have had a multitude of superb seasons in the top flight of English football and have wowed in the second tier too on occasion and they’ve drawn in quite the fanbase along the way to boot.

The Blues have a sizeable support and can even call some famous faces fans of the club.

Who then, in the world of ‘celebrity’ is a Birmingham City fan?

1. Jasper Carrott

Perhaps a bit of an obvious one considering the 76-year-old was born in the city but Carrott is well-known as a Birmingham fan.

He was even a director of the Blues at one point and is well established as not only a popular comedian and presenter during his active years but as a supporter of the club too.

He may be the most straightforward choice but Carrott is such a big Blues fan, that he had to be given a mention.

2. Adam Zindani

Over to music now and fans of alt-rock band Stereophonics will know Adam Zindani well – but unless you know where he was born, you might not know that the band member is a fan of Birmingham too.

The guitarist was born in the city and it’s made the 49-year-old a Blues supporter. Despite his band originating in Wales, he still has his roots in Birmingham and remains an avid fan of the side.

Zindani has been a part of Stereophonics success as a member of their band for over ten years – and he’ll be hoping the Blues get back to their successful ways of old in the near future too.

3. David Harewood

The final name on this list is famous actor, David Harewood.

The 55-year-old has conquered the TV and Film world, having featured in the award-winning Homeland series that was based in the US and also in Supergirl, another American TV show.

Away from the screen though, Harewood is a big follower of Birmingham. Having been born in the city, he followed his local side and remains a fan to this day.

Next time you see him land another big television role then, just remember that as well as being an extremely famous actor, he also has a soft spot for Lee Bowyer’s Championship side.