3 celebrities who support Barnsley – Did you know this?

Barnsley are a club that are currently looking for a new man at the helm to take them forward after the Markus Schopp era came to an abrupt end recently.

The Tykes currently occupy 23rd place in the Sky Bet Championship table and appear to be a shadow of the team that done so well to make it to the play-offs last season.

Barnsley’s loyal fans will now be hoping that the hierarchy appoints someone who can not steady the ship but also move them away from releagtion danger.

Amongst this band of supporters at Oakwell are some of the more famous faces that you may or may not have known about.

Here, we take a look at THREE celebrities who support Barnsley…

Dickie Bird

Born and bred in Barnsley, Bird is one of the best known fans of the club but is perhaps better known for his career in cricket.

The now retired international umpire became a much loved character within the game amongst both players and fans alike and umpired in three World Cup finals along the way.

He was also given an OBE by the Queen for his services to cricket and charity in the 2012 New Year Honours.

The 88-year-old also brought out an autobiography that sold more than a million copies.

Darren Gough

Another cricketing legend, Gough was also born in Barnsley and is known to be a very keen football fan that has been seen at Oakwell in the past to cheer on his team.

During his cricket career, the 51-year-old became the second highest wicket-taker in one-day internationals with 235, and took 229 wickets in his 58 Test matches, making him England’s ninth-most-successful wicket-taker.

He was a right arm fast bowler and right arm batsmen who became known as one of England’s spearheads for bowl attacks during the 1990s.

Gough has since featured on a Question of Sport and Strictly Come Dancing after retiring from the sport in 2008.

Michael Parkinson

Best known for his eponymous BBC series Parkinson, the broadcaster is yet another celebrity that was born close to Barnsley and is an avid fan of the club.

Arguably one of the best broadcasters, journalists and authors of his generation, the 86-year-old was awarded with a CBE from Prince Charles back November 2000.

The Guardian newspaper once described him as “the great British talkshow host”.

He has also worked heavily in radio broadcasting and is known for his distinctive voice and personality.