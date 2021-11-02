3 celebrities who support AFC Bournemouth – Did you know this?

AFC Bournemouth have produced a host of fantastic performances in the Championship during the current campaign.

After being eliminated from the play-offs last season by Brentford, the Cherries opted to part ways with Jonathan Woodgate and replaced the former Real Madrid player with Scott Parker.

Parker has gone on to lead the club to a great deal of success in the second-tier in the opening stages of the season as his side have yet to taste defeat at this level.

Currently top of the Championship standings, Bournemouth will be hoping to extend their unbeaten league run to 16 games when they face Preston North End at the Vitality Stadium.

Ahead of this particular clash, we have decided to take a look at three famous faces who support the club.

Seth Rogen

Appearing on an episode of Soccer AM, actor Seth Rogen revealed that he did not follow a British football team and thus the show decided to put the names of some clubs into a hat for him to choose from.

Rogen picked the Cherries and he has subsequently adopted the team.

When you consider that The Interview star spends most of his time in Los Angeles, it would be somewhat of a shock if we see him appear at the Vitality Stadium this season.

1 of 30 What club does Brett Pitman play for now? Portsmouth Swindon Bristol Rovers Forest Green

Matt Tong

A previous member of British rock band Bloc Party, Matt Tong is an avid Bournemouth supporter and has spoken openly about the club in the past.

Before leaving Bloc Party in 2013, Tong played the drums as the band produced hits such as Helicopter, Banquet and Flux.

Tong is now a member of American group Algiers who have released three albums since their formation in 2012.

Jamie Reynolds

Jamie Reynolds is also believed to be a Bournemouth supporter as he grew up in the area and has posted social media messages about the club from time to time.

A member of British band Klaxons, Reynolds played an influential role in their biggest hit Golden Skans which was a top-ten hit in the United Kingdom.

After releasing three albums, Klaxons decided to go on an indefinite hiatus in 2015 following a tour.