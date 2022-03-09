3 celebrities that supposedly are Preston North End supporters

Preston North End are a club with lots of history, with the Lilywhites becoming the first team ever to go unbeaten for a full campaign back when the Football League first began.

They’ve had tons of famous names pass through their doors too – from the great Sir Tom Finney to the world-renowned David Beckham – and they’ve also had plenty of famous faces supporting them from the sidelines too.

PNE have attracted lots of interest from celebrities over the years and there are still a few out there who keep an eye out for Preston – some who have even been all the way on the other side of the world.

With that in mind then, here are three celebrities that supposedly support the club.

1. Andrew Flintoff

The first name on the list is probably the most well-known PNE supporter in Andrew Flintoff. The former cricketer is now often gracing our TV screens on things like A League Of Their Own and Top Gear but when he isn’t getting in front of a camera, he might be spotted at Deepdale.

Flintoff has played in charity games at their home ground previously and does support the club, having been born in the town.

The cricketer remains true to his hometown then and continues to follow the Lilywhites.

Quiz: Have these 22 ex-Preston North End players retired or not?

1 of 22 Tom Clarke Yes No

2. Wade Barrett (Stu Bennett)

Perhaps one of the more random supporters of an English football team is Stu Bennett, otherwise known as the wrestler Wade Barrett. It’s well-known that he is originally from England having since gone over to the USA to wrestle for WWE but he was actually born in South Ribble, meaning he has close ties to North End.

Even now, with the 41-year-old spending plenty of time in the ring and across the world, he finds the time to both keep up with PNE and watch games too. He regularly takes to Twitter to respond to North End’s posts or to merely post updates about the club’s results.

Stars all over the pitch today. Just superb. Well done @PNEFC 👊🏻 https://t.co/seGT7WV5DZ — Stu Bennett (@StuBennett) March 5, 2022

3. Mark Lawrenson

Mark Lawrenson is obviously a famous name in the football world but not only did he play for the club back in the 70s but he supports Preston too.

The 64-year-old has followed the club even since retiring from the game and does tweet about the side, like Barrett, on occasion too.

Even though he is now both a pundit and a commentator then, he might still have some bias towards his favourite team if he is ever told to give his verdict on a North End game.

Having played over 70 times for them too, he is well-regarded by fans of the club too.