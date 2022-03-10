3 celebrities that supposedly are Portsmouth supporters

Portsmouth have enjoyed great success over the course of the club’s history.

The club were a powerhouse of the First Division in the immediate aftermath of the second World War, winning back to back titles from 1949 to 1950.

In more modern terms, Harry Redknapp led the club to an unexpected FA Cup win in 2008, beating Cardiff City in the new Wembley.

The club has had some lean years over the last decade, however, with Pompey now toiling away in League One.

But the club does still have quite an interesting set of supporters, and here are some well known faces you might not have known followed Portsmouth.

Ian Darke

The famous commentator is fond of Portsmouth and is a big fan of the club.

Currently doing work with BT Sports, it is not often that he gets to commentate on his beloved club.

Quiz: Are these 19 Portsmouth facts genuine or fake?

1 of 19 1. Lee Brown scored Portsmouth's first League One goal in 2021/22 Genuine Fake

But being a commentator hasn’t stopped him from hiding who he supports.

He has often shown up on the club’s YouTube channel acting as a fan first and a pundit second.

Will Ferrell

The famous comedy actor Will Ferrell has been spotted at Fratton Park following the club.

An unlikely combination, but Ferrell has shown quite an interest in football over the years and has popped up in many unusual places.

In 2019, Fratton Park was his destination as Portsmouth took on Tranmere Rovers in League One action.

Fred Dinenage

Not only is Fred Dinenage a great fan of the club, he was also once a member of the Board of Directors from 1998 to 2007.

Despite being born in Birmingham, the former broadcaster went to school in Portsmouth where his love for the club began.

At 79-years old, Dinenage is still very open about his relationship with the club and enjoys doing interviews talking about Portsmouth.