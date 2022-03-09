3 celebrities that supposedly are Millwall supporters

Millwall earned a decent point when they drew 0-0 with Blackburn Rovers last night.

David Haye

Former Cruiserweight and Heavyweight world champion boxer David Haye has gone on record on plenty of occasions expressing his support for the Lions.

In a FourFourTwo interview in 2008, the boxer even expressed it was a dream of his to have a world heavyweight title clash held at The Den.

In the same interview, Haye also waxed lyrical about the 1988 Millwall side that were promoted to the first division.

“That 1988 team were great.” Haye told FourFourTwo.

“Teddy Sheringham and big Tony Cascarino up front. Sheringham was brilliant even back then, and with Terry Hurlock doing all the dirty work behind him, he got loads of goals. Terry Hurlock. What a nasty piece of work. Fantastic.”

Haye unfortunately never got to fulfil his ambition to fight at The Den.

Daniel Day-Lewis

Described as one of the greatest actors of his generation, Daniel Day-Lewis has been awarded plenty of accolades throughout his career, including three Academy Awards for ‘best actor’. He is also supposedly a Millwall fan.

During his 2008 BAFTA winning speech after being named ‘best actor’ for his role in ‘There Will Be Blood’, Day-Lewis recalled his times on the Millwall terraces during his formative years.

Day-Lewis has also written the following: “A house full of great books about art and literature was all well and good, but I was fascinated by the streets that were close by – Lewisham, New Cross and Deptford. I supported Millwall with great gusto and was on the terraces every Saturday with the rest of the lads.” as quoted via HMV.

Tamer Hassan

Tamer Hassan is another actor who famously supports Millwall – ironic given his role in Football Factory.

In the 2004 film, Hassan played the head of the Millwall hooligan firm and later said it was ‘fantastic’ to act in anything Millwall related.

“I’ve never been a Millwall hooligan, so acting one wasn’t something I was overjoyed to do – but to play anything to do with Millwall was fantastic for me.” Hassan told the Guardian.

“Now when I drive to the ground, kids chase my car, shouting: ‘There’s the geezer in The Football Factory!’ And I spend 20 minutes signing autographs before I can get to sit down.”

Hassan has also had roles in in Layer Cake, Game of Thrones and NCIS.