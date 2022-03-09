3 celebrities that supposedly are Cardiff City supporters

Cardiff City earned an impressive three points in their win over Queens Park Rangers on Saturday.

Sitting 17th in the Sky Bet Championship table, they do not have much to play for in the remainder of the campaign, other than to lay a solid foundation to build on for next season.

With that being said, here, we take a look at three famous celebrities that support or have supported Cardiff City throughout the years.

Guto Pryce

Guto Pryce is a welsh musician and is well known for being the songwriter and bass player in band Super Furry Animals.

In an interview with WalesOnline, Pryce revealed his earliest memories of supporting the club.

“My memories of Cardiff City start with my first match. It was definitely a Boxing Day, probably the start of the ‘80s – 1983-84 – no idea who it was against.” he told WalesOnline.

“My brother Iwan used to take me down. He was probably made to take me by my parents.

“I didn’t start going regularly then until the late ‘80s, the days of Jimmy Gilligan. That’s when I went with my mates, in a gang on the Bob Bank.

“I loved the atmosphere, the sense of humour – you’ve got to laugh being a Cardiff City fan.

Super Furry Animals even sponsored a Cardiff City kit back in 1999.

Roald Dahl

Roald Dahl is another famous celebrity that followed Cardiff City in his lifetime, as revealed by the Cardiff City club website.

On their site, it states that Dahl, author of Charlie and the Chocolate Factory and Matilda, regularly watched Cardiff City home matches in the 1920’s.

The article also quotes an extract Dahl wrote about his Cardiff City experiences in the 1980’s.

“Cardiff City was a fine club in those days, and if I remember rightly, it was high up in the First Division.” Dahl wrote as quoted on the Cardiff City club website.

“Throughout the week, as Saturday came closer and closer, so our excitement grew.”

Jonny Owen

Jonny Owen is another famous face that has been seen on the terraces at Cardiff City over the years.

The actor and producer, who has featured in the likes of My Family and Shameless recalled his Cardiff City memories to WalesOnline in a 2018 interview.

“I’ve been a City fan for more than 30 years now. I’m showing my age.” he joked to WalesOnline.

“My older brother lived above The Paddle Steamer pub in Tiger Bay.

“I used to go and stay with him and I was only allowed to go if he took me.

“We went to Pompey home in 1983. It finished 0-0 but the atmosphere was electric.”

In the same interview, the actor also found time to discuss the potential of Cardiff City’s promotion then under Neil Warnock – showing he is still a big fan to this day.