3 celebrities that supposedly are Bolton Wanderers supporters

Bolton Wanderers have experienced a rollercoaster of emotions in recent times in the Football League.

From the despair of relegation to the third-tier and fourth-tier in 2019 and 2020 to the elation of securing promotion last season, it is fair to say that life is rarely dull if you are a Trotters supporter.

Currently 11th in the League One standings, Bolton will be keen to provide their fans with some memorable moments during the closing stages of the current campaign.

Set to face Plymouth Argyle this weekend, the Trotters will keep their hopes of gatecrashing the play-off picture alive by securing all three points at the University of Bolton Stadium.

Ahead of this clash, we have decided to take a look at four celebrities who are believed to be fans of the club.

Vernon Kay

Vernon Kay is an avid follower of Bolton and grew up in the area before becoming a well known figure in the United Kingdom.

Kay hosted T4 on Channel 4 for a number of years before moving on to become the presenter of All Star Family Fortunes.

In 2020, the 47-year-old appeared on I’m a Celebrity where he finished third in the competition behind Jordan North and Giovanna Fletcher.

Kay now hosts Channel 4’s coverage of the 2022 Formula E season.

Amir Khan

After rising to stardom in the 2004 Olympics, Amir Khan became a professional boxer in 2005.

During his career, the Bolton-born star has won two world titles in the light-welterweight division.

Khan lost his most recent fight to Kell Brook in a clash which captured the attention of boxing fans across the United Kingdom.

Outside of the sport, Khan appeared on the 2017 edition of I’m a Celebrity and is known to be a follower of the Trotters.

Paddy McGuinness

Another famous face who is a keen Bolton fan is Paddy McGuinness.

McGuinness featured alongside Peter Kay in Phoenix Nights and Max and Paddy’s Road to Nowhere before moving on to become a TV presenter on shows such as Take Me Out and a Question of Sport.

The 48-year-old currently hosts BBC’s hit car show Top Gear alongside Chris Harris and Andrew Flintoff.