3 celebrities that supposedly are Birmingham City supporters

Birmingham City have been all the way up to the Premier League in the days when Cameron Jerome fired in the goals upfront and were once challenging in the cup competitions too.

The side are certainly a big club then and it therefore comes as no surprise that they supposedly have a number of famous faces who can count themselves as fans of the club. Even in the Championship now, they still have a number of celebrity followers.

From well-known faces you might have seen on TV to some successful singers and musicians that you might just have listened to, there are plenty of names you could recognise that support the Blues.

Who then, keeps an eye out for Lee Bowyer’s side at the weekend?

1. Jasper Carrott

Inside Birmingham, this will come as no shock to anybody because any Blues fan knows exactly who he is and exactly who he supports. Outside of St Andrew’s though, there might be some who didn’t know that Carrott is a huge fan of the club.

The now-76-year-old has been seen on TV hosting such classic shows as Golden Balls and has starred in programmes like The Detectives. Away from the screen though – and his comedic efforts too – he is a well-known follower of Birmingham.

He’s been extremely invested in their goings-on for a good while now and that is unlikely to stop. He was even a director for the side at one point but now spends most of his time enjoying their football from the sidelines.

Quiz: Are these 19 Birmingham City facts genuine or fake?

1 of 19 Blues finished 4th in 2011/12 True False

2. David Harewood

Another big name who supports Birmingham is David Harewood, who you might again know from his time on TV and the big screen having starred in several films.

The 56-year-old might be best known from his time in the TV series Homeland. The series, which aired for nearly a decade, gave Harewood a big role and a big part in the programme and he was often involved in the storyline when he starred in it. Outside of that, he has also recently featured in SuperGirl too.

Like Carrott though, his interests away from the camera in terms of football lie with Birmingham. Having grown up there, he has always been a fan of his local team and continues to be so now.

3. Adam Zindani

The final name on this list is Adam Zindani, as we turn from TV stars to musicians.

The 50-year-old is best known as a member of the popular group Stereophonics, who have had several big hits and best selling albums. For that group, he spends most of his time on the guitar, although he also has another band called Casino that he sings for.

Despite the Stereophonics originating in Wales, Zindani was born in Birmingham and has stayed a fan of the club from the area he grew up in.