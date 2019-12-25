3 Cardiff City wonderkids that you feel can breakthrough in 2020

Cardiff City are under a new era with Neil Harris at the helm, and one of the things that Bluebirds supporters want to see their manager do before it’s too late is to introduce youth talent from the academy to the first-team.

That was one of the criticisms laid at the former boss Neil Warnock, as Cardiff fell behind their rivals when it came to promoting young talent to the first-team.

The effect of that policy over the past three years has been noticeable, as the average age of the Cardiff squad is over 28 years old – one of the highest figures in the Championship.

We shine a light on three talented Cardiff youngsters that you may be seeing more of in 2020…

Aaron Bolger

The 19-year-old Irishman signed for Cardiff City on a permanent deal during the summer from Shamrock Rovers.

He initially joined the Bluebirds on loan in February of this year, impressing enough with the Under-23’s to seal a contract at the club.

Bolger has been described as a technically gifted box-to-box midfield player, and 2020 may be the year where he can force his way into Neil Harris’ plans.

Cameron Coxe

The 20-year-old Merthyr Tydfil-born youngster has already featured once for the Bluebirds this season, running out for the full ninety minutes against Luton in the Carabao Cup. He has been at the club’s academy since the age of seven.

Coxe is one of the highest thought of players in the Under 23’s team, and is a full-back with pace and energy that likes to play on the front foot.

Ciaron Brown

Brown is 21 years of age, and Cardiff signed the centre-half from National League South side Wealdstone. He has already been capped by the Northern Ireland senior side on one occasion, showing his quality.

He also featured in the Carabao Cup tie against Luton earlier on in the season. Brown has spent time previously at SPL side Livingston on loan.

The current head coach at the Scottish club, Gary Holt, has said that Brown is one of those players that puts his body on the line for his side, and gives everything on the pitch.