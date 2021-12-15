3 Cardiff City transfers in or out that could happen next month

Sitting just three points above the relegation zone with a goal difference of negative 14, Cardiff City are precariously placed at present as we edge towards an important January transfer window.

Steve Morison has been handed the task of maintaining Championship status on a deal until the end of the season, with the Bluebirds hoping to pull away from the drop zone conversation in the coming months.

Cardiff’s fighting spirit cannot be questioned as they battled on to rescue a point at Birmingham City from two goals down at the weekend, it has though been a first half of the campaign that has fallen well below expectations.

In 2020/21 under Mick McCarthy Cardiff looked like play-off contenders rather than relegation ones but earning just 22 points from as many games this term suggests that there are major deficiencies in the squad, if promotion was a realistic aim at the beginning of the campaign.

Here, we have taken a look at three potential Cardiff City transfers ahead of the January window…

Kieffer Moore exit

There was interest from Wolverhampton Wanderers towards the back end of the summer window around talismanic striker Kieffer Moore.

The 29-year-old has a contract running until the end of next season but he may feel that it is a case of now or never for him to play in the Premier League.

The Welshman scored 20 league goals in the second tier last term and looked comfortably one of the best strikers in the league, so competing towards the bottom end does not reflect his ability, making a move away more attractive.

Leandro Bacuna departure

The Bluebirds are in their final year of parachute payments and, judging by their lack of investment in a new manager and in the summer window, they are looking to reduce the wage bill at the club. Bacuna was signed in January 2019 with the club in the top-flight for over £3 million according to Transfermarkt and has struggled to settle in the Welsh capital.

The versatile 30-year-old has started just 12 league games this term, has played no part in the last three and may well be one of the highest earners at the club.

Quiz: What club do these 20 ex-Cardiff City strikers play for now?

1 of 20 Robert Glatzel Hamburg Dortmund Mainz Bayern

Rarmani Edmonds-Green interest

As per Football Insider, Cardiff could be onto a bargain in the form of Rarmani Edmonds-Green.

The precocious centre back is on loan at Rotherham United from Huddersfield Town at present but his deal at the John Smith’s Stadium runs out at the end of the season.

The Bluebirds are likely to face competition for his signature with the 22-year-old definitely presenting value in the market in terms of his potential to play at a higher level.