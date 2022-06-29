3 Cardiff City transfer dealings Morison should do between now and Norwich on July 30th

Cardiff City have made a brisk start to their transfer business this summer.

The Bluebirds have bolstered their squad by securing the services of Ebou Adams, Jak Alnwick, Ollie Tanner, Jamilu Collins, Callum O’Dowda, Vontae Daley-Campbell, Ryan Allsop, Mahlon Romeo and Andy Rinomhota.

Cardiff have also opted against offering fresh terms to some of the players that featured for the club during the 2022/23 campaign.

Despite the fact that they have signed a host of fresh faces in recent weeks, the Bluebirds are still being linked with moves for players.

Manager Steve Morison may also need to make decisions regarding the futures of some of the existing members of the club’s squad ahead of the upcoming campaign.

Here, we have decided to take a look at three Cardiff transfer dealings Morison should do between now and their clash with Norwich City on July 30th.

Sign a new striker

Whereas Morison has strengthened his squad in a number of areas, Cardiff are still relatively short of options in the striker position.

The Bluebirds sold Kieffer Moore to AFC Bournemouth earlier this year and will not be able to call upon the services of Uche Ikpeazu and Jordan Hugill next season as they have both now returned to their parent-clubs following loan spells at the Cardiff City Stadium.

In order to have a chance of achieving a great deal of success in the Championship, Cardiff should be looking to sign a striker who has a proven track-record of delivering the goods at this level before the new campaign gets underway.

Sanction a loan move for Eli King

Handed his senior debut by Cardiff in October, Eli King would have been hoping to go on to feature regularly during the remainder of the campaign.

However, he only made four more appearances for the club due to the presence of Joe Ralls, Ryan Wintle and Rubin Colwill.

Unlikely to overtake this aforementioned duo in the pecking order next season, King may benefit from a loan spell away from Cardiff as he could go on to play week-in, week-out for a team in a lower division.

Allow Jai Semenyo to leave the club on a temporary basis

Another player who Morison ought to consider loaning out this summer is Jai Semenyo.

Given that Cardiff are able to turn to Perry Ng, Romeo and Daley-Campbell for inspiration in the right-back position, Semenyo will be forced to watch on from the sidelines if he stays at the club.

Having only featured once at senior level, a temporary spell away from Cardiff may be exactly what Semenyo needs at this stage of his career.

By making considerable strides in terms of his development, Semenyo could boost his chances of challenging for a place in the Bluebirds’ match-day squad when he returns to the club.