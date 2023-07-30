Highlights Cardiff City have many famous celebrities as supporters.

After what was a disappointing campaign for Cardiff City last season, there must be optimism ahead of the new campaign.

The Bluebirds finished 21st in the Championship last time around, and the hope will be that they can do much better this campaign.

Of course, there have already been a lot of changes since last season, implemented at the club.

After talks with club owner Vincent Tan at the end of the campaign, the club opted not to offer Sabri Lamouchi an extended deal, meaning Cardiff were looking for their third manager in just six months.

Former Fenerbahce boss Erol Bulut is the man the club turned to, and who will now lead the Bluebirds into 2023/24.

It will no doubt be a tricky first match for Bulut and his side when they take on Leeds United on the opening weekend, though.

Indeed, the trip to Elland Road on August 6th to face the recently relegated side will offer a stern test for the season ahead, and perhaps offer an indication of exactly where the club are at.

That said, if you head to Elland Road, or indeed the Cardiff City Stadium this season, you may find you spot one of the club's celebrity supporters.

There are plenty to choose from, but here are the three we've selected below!

Which celebrities support Cardiff City?

Jason Mohammed

One very famous face that you may bump into at the Cardiff City Stadium this season is Jason Mohammad.

A very famous Bluebird indeed, Mohammad is very well-known for his radio and television presenting, particularly on the BBC.

Mohammad has made his Cardiff City allegiances no secret throughout the years.

Indeed, in an interview with The Times in 2020, he revealed that he could see the club's former ground - Ninian Park - from his primary school.

"Growing up in Ely, a working class part of Cardiff and being able to see Ninian Park from my school, it was inevitable," Mohammad revealed in the aforementioned The Times interview.

"There were no other options for me."

Is Guto Pryce at Cardiff fan?

Guto Pryce is yet another famous face and name you might spot at the Cardiff City Stadium this season.

The Welsh musician's love for the club is well documented, having started attending matches with his brother Iwan back in the 1980's.

Best known for being the singer/songwriter and bassists for a band named 'Super Furry Animals', Pryce took his support for the club to crazy levels back in 1999.

Indeed, the band actually sponsored one of the club's kits for their FAW Cup run that season.

Neil Kinnock

Perhaps another famous face you may catch at a game this season is former Labour leader Neil Kinnock.

Having been leader of the Labour Party from 1983 to 1992, Kinnock is a household name among a certain generation and is undoubtedly one of the most well-known Cardiff City supporters.

In fact, back in 2013, he was even kicked out of his seat at Craven Cottage for wildly celebrating a goal scored by Cardiff that day. Perhaps that came as no surprise given he was reportedly seated in the home stand.

Kinnock also hosted a party for Cardiff City at the House of Lords in 2013 to celebrate the club's promotion to the Premier League.