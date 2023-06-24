Cardiff City face a busy summer ahead as they look to improve their first team squad.

The Bluebirds finished 21st in the Championship table, surviving relegation by just five points.

Erol Bulut has arrived as manager in place of Sabri Lamouchi, so will be looking to put his stamp on the first team squad in the coming weeks.

But that means players could be set for the chopping block as well.

Which Cardiff City players might not have a future with the club?

Here we look at the players that have reached a crossroads in their career this summer…

Mark McGuinness

McGuinness spent the first half of last season out on loan with Sheffield Wednesday, where he became a key part of Darren Moore’s squad.

His performances led Cardiff to recall him in January, earning him a place back in the first team squad.

But Wednesday’s promotion to the Championship has caused the Yorkshire club to gain an interest in re-signing the centre back.

This leaves McGuinness in a difficult position as both clubs are now competing at the same level.

A decision may need to be made in the coming weeks over which team he believes has the better upwards trajectory and where he would be the better fit long-term.

Jack Simpson

Simpson had a disappointing campaign for Cardiff, featuring just 19 times in the league.

While some leeway might be given to him due to it being his first season in English football, the Bluebirds may also cut their losses and decide to sell the player if a decent offer arrives this summer.

The 25-year-old has just one year remaining on his current contract, meaning that now may also be a good time to cash-in on the player instead of hoping he can come good as he gets closer to becoming a free agent.

A good pre-season is a must for Simpson, who could be fighting for his place at the club in the coming weeks.

Sheyi Ojo

Ojo is another 2022 summer signing that has not quite lived up to the billing.

The forward made just 24 league starts last season, with another 12 appearances coming from the bench.

The 25-year-old contributed just one goal all campaign as Cardiff just barely survived in the Championship.

Given his contract expires in the next year, now might be the right time for the Welsh outfit to cash-in on the player.