3 Cardiff City players who will be looking to return with a vengeance when the season resumes

Life just is not the same without football, is it?



There are far too many unanswered questions still hanging in the balance. Who will win promotion? Who will be relegated? Who will finish in 9th, 10th, 11th… you get the idea.

One team who will be eager to see things out is Cardiff City. Following their relegation from the Premier League, they sit in ninth place, with just two points between them and the play-off places.

Form will be essential if and when the season resumes, so we have taken a look at THREE players who will be looking to return with a vengeance when it does…

Joe Ralls

The midfielder had only recently made his return to the Bluebirds’ starting XI prior to the break, following frustrating season, and appeared to be returning to form.

The break, therefore, could not have come at a much worse time for him. He will be putting pressure on himself to make sure he is still on top of his game come April 3 if the action does return so he can retain his spot in the side.

Marlon Pack and Will Vaulks have both been impressive in midfield too, whilst Leandro Bacuna also seems to be in Neil Harris’ thoughts.

Robert Glatzel

It feels like we have been waiting for the German to really kick into gear for months now – probably because we have.

He was an exciting signing back in the summer, but with just four goals it is safe to say he is yet to hit the heights expected of him, and he is running out of time to prove his worth.

The lone striker position has been up for grabs for most of the season so he will most likely get his chance again and the 26-year-old will surely be eager to grab it.

QUIZ: The Bristol City nationality quiz – Can you get 15 out of 15?

1 of 14 1, What nationality is goalkeeper Nikki Maenpaa? Danish Norweigan Swedish Finnish

Aden Flint

For whatever reason, Flint has never managed to appeal to Neil Harris.

Since the turn of the calendar year, the marquee summer-signing has made just one appearance, spending the rest of his time on the bench, watching on as Sean Morrison and Curtis Nelson continue to form an impressive partnership.

He has plenty of time now to plan how he will impress upon his return to action.