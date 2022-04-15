3 Cardiff City players who could be loaned out in the summer transfer window

Cardiff City could have a summer of clearout ahead, with Steve Morison now at the helm and looking to ensure that they are challenging much higher up the division next season.

Having started the current campaign slowly – which saw them drop towards the relegation zone – Mick McCarthy was relieved of his duties as boss and replaced by the former player, who has now steadied the ship.

Having been allowed to also make some additions in the winter window, the tide has turned for the Bluebirds and they have looked a lot sharper in this second half of the season.

Now, he could have a full summer to sort out his squad – and here are three players that may be shown the door on a short-term basis when the season comes to a close.

Isaak Davies

One player who has featured quite prominently for the club this season is Isaak Davies, so you might be surprised to see his name on this list.

However, the youngster might find himself out of the side on a much more regular basis in the next campaign if Morison brings in some more forward additions. He’s been used a lot more because of the lack of options in attack at the side and it has seen him play in 25 league games for the club so far.

Only nine of those have been actual starts though and whilst he has proven to be a solid option off the bench or in rotation, if more bodies are brought into the Bluebirds attack, then he may struggle to get on the field as much next year. That could mean another side are able to sign him on a short-term basis, with the view to giving him the consistent gametime he needs to develop even more.

Kieron Evans

Another youngster who will most definitely be sent out on another loan deal is Kieron Evans.

The Welshman has actually played on five occasions for Cardiff this season but with gametime short, he has already been sent out since January with the player currently at Linfield.

If he isn’t going to get any more playing time with Cardiff, then it isn’t worth keeping him at the club if he is just going to sit on the bench or not even make the matchday squad. It doesn’t look likely either with him having already been shipped out temporarily.

That could mean a longer spell away for the player for a full season when his current deal expires.

Chanka Zimba

The final name on this list is Chanka Zimba, who is another Cardiff forward that has already been sent out on a loan deal since the January transfer window.

The 20-year-old has spent the second half of the season on loan with Northampton, with the player managing two starts and one goal (with eight league games to his name in total in the fourth tier since the move).

Again, with forward options likely to come in during the summer transfer window and with the striker still only young, there will probably not be much room for him in the matchday squad when the season ends.

It will likely mean another season of football elsewhere – but if it aids his development and allows him to come back to the Bluebirds a better player, then it is definitely worth doing.