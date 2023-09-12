Highlights Cardiff City's start to the season has been steady, but they have faced tough opponents in their opening games.

Perry Ng, Andy Rinomhota, and Romaine Sawyers are three players who divide the opinion of Cardiff fans.

While these players have potential, they have struggled to consistently impress and win over the fanbase.

Cardiff City will hope this Championship campaign can be much better than their previous ones.

It’s been a steady start for the Bluebirds in the opening stages of the 2023/24 season, as Erol Bulut looks to get to grips with his new team.

The Welsh side has had some tricky encounters already this season, with Leeds United, Leicester City, and Ipswich Town all coming in the opening five league games.

While they may sit near the bottom end of the table, there will be encouragement that the club can do well this season; it just may take a bit of time for Bulut and this Cardiff team to get used to one another.

As with every team, there will be players that fans love and players that may draw negative opinions from said fans. Here at Football League World, we have looked at three Cardiff City players who seem to divide opinion…

Perry Ng

When Cardiff bought Perry Ng from Crewe Alexandra, a lot was expected from the defender.

He is a player that adds a lot of versatility to the club’s defence, as he can operate anywhere across the back four.

Ng was linked with plenty of EFL clubs before joining the Bluebirds and seems to be rated by those at the Welsh club, having signed new terms recently, but it doesn't seem as though the fan base are completely convinced by him.

Andy Rinomhota

Rinomhota joined the Bluebirds on a free transfer from Reading FC last summer, and while he featured heavily in the 2022/23 campaign, he has seemingly lost his place in the team.

The midfielder played 39 times in the Championship last season, but he wasn’t always consistent and was in and out of the starting XI as a result.

Now, in this new campaign, he seems to be out of favour under Bulut and is struggling to get minutes.

The 26-year-old was a player who seemed to have a growing reputation and it looked like a good move from Cardiff to land him on a free transfer. But he appears to be someone who frustrates fans as he's struggled to show his best consistently for the Bluebirds.

Romaine Sawyers

The third player who divides opinion among Cardiff fans is midfielder Romaine Sawyers.

Just like Rinomhota, he joined the Bluebirds on a free transfer last summer and while he featured regularly for them in the league, he too was in and out of the starting XI.

That has continued into this season as he hasn’t featured at all in the league, with his only two appearances coming in the EFL Cup.

Sawyers has proven himself a quality operator at Championship level in the past and on his day, he oozes class but some Cardiff fans understandably feel those days are far too infrequent in a blue shirt.

There was talk of him leaving the Bluebirds over the summer but he remains part of Bulut's squad as things stand.

It's going to be interesting to see whether he can fight his way back into contention but it seems that even if he does, he will have parts of the fanbase to win over as well as his coach.