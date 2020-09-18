3 Cardiff City players we can see leaving the Cardiff City Stadium by Friday October 16th

It’s been a shaky first few weeks of the season for Cardiff City, who have tasted defeat in both of their opening fixtures.

They were knocked out of the Carabao Cup by League One side Northampton Town before Sheffield Wednesday beat them 2-0 last weekend.

With just under a month left of the transfer window, Neil Harris may feel that this early wobble justifies some more movement in the market – both in and out.

With that in mind, we’ve outlined three players we can see leaving the Cardiff City Stadium by Friday October 16th…

Greg Cunningham

The left-back spent last season away on loan with Blackburn Rovers, though that was cut short due to injury.

Cunningham has been linked with an exit already this summer, with former club Bristol City touted with an interest.

With Joe Bennett ahead of him in the pecking order and young Joel Bagan included in some matchday squads already this term, the 29-year-old’s days in the Welsh capital could be numbered.

Aden Flint

The towering central defender seemed to fall out of favour under Neil Harris last season and is yet to make an appearance in the current campaign.

At 31, you feel he will want to be somewhere that he can be playing regular first-team football and you’d question whether that will happen at Cardiff this term.

Given his experience and the threat he poses in both boxes, if Flint does push to leave there should be interested parties.

The centre-back could certainly be on his way out of the Welsh capital before October 16th, particularly if he remains out of the team.

Tom Sang

The 21-year-old is one of a number of young players that have been moved up to the first-team squad this season, which shows how highly rated he is at Cardiff.

A product of the Manchester United academy, Sang is a defensive midfielder and that’s where his problems may come in terms of opportunities.

Harris is spoilt for choice in the centre of the park and it wouldn’t be a surprise if we see the Bluebirds look to loan the midfielder out to get him some regular first-team football.