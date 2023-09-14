Highlights Football Manager 2024, set to release on November 6th, is being touted as the "most complete edition," which has fans eagerly anticipating its arrival.

Sports Interactive got Football Manager fans excited after they confirmed that the 2024 edition will be released on the 6th of November, and they did so by releasing the trailer for the game on Tuesday.

Football Manager 2024 is being labelled as the "most complete edition" and the trailer will have fans of the game very excited about what’s to come in November.

All football fans around the world will be excited to play the new game as they prepare to play with their favourite teams and players.

Cardiff City fans will be no different; they will be eager for the game to be released so they can start a save with their football team.

Cardiff City players to build your FM24 save around

So, here at Football League World, while the days tick down to the official release, we have picked three Cardiff players fans should build their FM24 save around...

Mark McGuiness

One player that FM fans may look to build a Cardiff team around is defender Mark McGuiness.

That is because McGuinness is a player who has established himself in recent seasons as a very complete defender in the EFL.

McGuiness spent the first part of last season on loan at Sheffield Wednesday and really impressed in League One, resulting in the player being called back in January and helping the Bluebirds stay in the Championship.

At only 22, McGuiness has a lot of experience to his name but is still at an age where he can develop and get better and better.

He has become a firm fixture in the team this season, and as a Football Manager fan, if you want a solid defence at Cardiff, then you’ll want McGuiness at the heart of it.

Rubin Colwill

Rubin Colwill is a player who has come through the ranks at Cardiff City and, in the last four seasons, has gradually played more and more games for the first team.

Colwill’s influence on the current Cardiff team is growing, and he is definitely a player who can contribute now but can also improve and become a top player for the club.

Colwill is only 21 years old, so you would have a player in your side that has enormous quality to perform in the Championship, but as the season goes on, he could become a really top player on the game.

The Welshman also has an added quality to his game that makes him a very useful asset on FM24, and that is that he can play in numerous positions. The midfielder may be raw on the game, but with time he could be a real force for your Cardiff team, whatever league you are in.

Kion Etete

The final player Football Manager fans should build a team around when it comes to managing Cardiff City is striker Kion Etete.

Etete was snapped up by Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur at a very early age, but while he didn’t make it there, he had spells at Northampton Town and Cheltenham Town.

So joining the Bluebirds in August 2022, he comes with a pedigree of experience in the EFL and the talent that saw him be captured by Spurs.

He is now trying to prove a point at Cardiff, and there have been glimpses of what he is fully capable of. He is again a player who is very young, and at the age of 21, he has a long way to go in his development.

But like with the other players, if given game time and improving every season, he could be a really exciting talent on the game and one that saves you from having to go out and buy a new striker.