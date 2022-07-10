3 Callum O’Hare alternatives Burnley should consider this window

Burnley have been pursuing a move for Coventry City’s Callum O’Hare this summer, as per Alan Nixon’s Patreon, but at this stage it feels like the Sky Blues have priced the Clarets out of a deal.

O’Hare did not quite manage the goals and assists to reflect the influence that he had on proceedings for the Sky Blues last season, but it is no surprise despite that minor underperformance to see high profile interest in the 24-year-old this summer.

The Clarets are undergoing an intense change of styles under Vincent Kompany, after years of Sean Dyche’s less adventurous, but very successful, brand of football at Turf Moor.

Here, we have taken a look at three O’Hare alternatives Burnley should consider this window…

Chris Willock

Queens Park Rangers star man Chris Willock may well have been a popular name on the transfer rumour mill this summer if it was not for the injury that ruled him out of the final knockings of 2021/22.

His absence coincided with Rangers falling away from the promotion mix rather spectacularly.

Similar to O’Hare, Willock is equally comfortable playing out wide, in a flexible role or centrally, and the 24-year-old enjoyed a coming of age 2021/22 campaign.

Callum Robinson

West Bromwich Albion are open to offers for Callum Robinson, after the Baggies have significantly bulked out their attacking contingent this summer.

Still a very potent threat at second tier level, Robinson chipped in with 17 goal contributions last season and could be one of those signings that slips under the radar should they pursue him.

Once again, capable of operating in a variety of attacking roles, the 27-year-old could be a crucial addition to accelerate the transition between styles.

Josh Bowler

Blackpool’s Bowler is a more traditional winger than the pair above, but could tickle the fancy of Kompany, and with just one year remaining on his deal, the 23-year-old may also represent value in the market.

The Tangerines look set for a difficult season after Neil Critchley’s departure from Bloomfield Road, and Bowler may prefer to compete towards the top end of the table with Burnley.

Bowler managed 11 goal contributions in all competitions for the newly promoted Tangerines in 2021/22 and it will be interesting to see if he does move on this summer.