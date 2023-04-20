Burnley have booked their place in the Premier League for 2023/24 and it is only a matter of time before they get their hands on the Championship title as well.

Vincent Kompany revealed in January that the Clarets were using the winter window to get a head start on their summer recruitment but we can expect a busy few months at Turf Moor as the Belgian tries to prepare his squad for the top flight.

That should mean plenty of new arrivals but there are likely to be some departures as well.

We've focussed on three current Burnley players who face an uncertain future...

Which players could leave Burnley this summer?

Anass Zaroury

Anass Zaroury has enjoyed an impressive debut season at Burnley - scoring 10 goals and providing five assists as he's helped Kompany's side win promotion back to the Premier League.

The 22-year-old's performances have turned heads and, according to The Sun, Borussia Dortmund are keeping tabs on him.

Given the way a number of young players' careers have exploded after making the move to the Bundesliga club, the Clarets may struggle to keep hold of Zaroury if they come calling this summer.

With a contract that runs until 2026, Burnley should at least be well compensated if he leaves.

Samuel Bastien

Burnley have got plenty of credit for their transfer business under Kompany but there have been some misses and Samuel Bastien falls under that category.

The 26-year-old midfielder was drafted in last summer but has struggled to make much of an impact for the Championship leaders - playing less than 1,000 minutes of football.

Ahead of their return to the Premier League, you wonder whether Bastien could make way in order to allow the Clarets to sign some reinforcements in the centre of the park.

Taylor Harwood-Bellis

It seems likely that the Clarets will trigger their option to buy on-loan Borussia Monchengladbach centre-back Jordan Beyer this summer but it's harder to predict whether his regular defensive partner Taylor Harwood-Bellis will be back at Turf Moor.

The Manchester City loanee has impressed while on loan with the Clarets - cementing his place in Kompany's starting XI when available and fitting in perfectly with the new style of football that the Belgian has introduced.

The 21-year-old's contract is set to expire next summer but the Etihad outfit are reportedly keen to tie him down to new terms.

Given the options available to Pep Guardiola at centre-back, another loan spell would make sense and Burnley will be an attractive location given their style of play, Premier League status, and Kompany's presence.

The interest is there too, with The Athletic reporting that the Clarets will be at the front of the queue if they opt to loan him out this summer.