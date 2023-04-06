Burnley’s return to the Championship has gone as well as any supporter could have hoped for.

Another busy summer ahead for Burnley?

Vincent Kompany has overseen a dominant side that is now closing in on promotion straight back to the Premier League at the first attempt.

The Clarets will already be preparing their summer transfer business with the top flight in mind.

It was a busy transfer window that kick-started Kompany’s reign in charge at Turf Moor, with the Belgian overhauling his first team squad to better suit his preferred style of play.

And it could be another busy summer ahead as the club looks to build a team capable of fighting and remaining in the Premier League under the 36-year old.

However, it could mean space will need to be made with potential departures also a distinct possibility in the upcoming window.

Here are three Burnley players that could benefit from being loaned out next season and why…

Luke McNally

The Irishman has been out on loan with Coventry City since the winter window in January.

McNally has performed excellently with Mark Robins’ side since stepping into the starting lineup.

From his 12 appearances, he has grown into a Championship level player and looks at home in the CBS Arena.

But taking the step up to the Premier League may come too soon for the 23-year old just yet.

Another loan move to the second division next season will guarantee him the playing time he needs to continue his impressive development.

Scott Twine

Twine arrived at Burnley last season as an exciting prospect who proved himself as one of League One’s best players at MK Dons.

A tally of 20 goals and 13 assists in 2021-22 in the third tier earned him a move to the Championship.

However, he has yet to break into Kompany’s side on a regular basis, making just nine league appearances and only one start.

A loan move next season to guarantee him more consistent game time should be considered a must by the Clarets in order to continue Twine’s impressive development.

CJ Egan-Riley

Egan-Riley was another summer signing in 2022 that was ultimately loaned out during the January transfer window.

The former Manchester City academy star has been on loan with Hibernian in the Scottish Premiership.

In Scotland, the 20-year old has made seven league appearances for the side sitting 6th in the table.

It is unlikely that there will be a place for him at Burnley to earn consistent game time in the Premier League, making another loan move next season the most sensible option for his career at this stage.