Burnley were the runaway winners of the Championship title this season.

The Clarets secured top spot with multiple games spare, sealing a 10-point lead over Sheffield United on the final day with a win over Cardiff City.

That victory also brought the team over the 100-point threshold for the first time in the club’s history.

Vincent Kompany has received all the plaudits for overseeing this rapid turnaround in fortune for Burnley, who have earned Premier League promotion at the first time of asking.

Who has had a disappointing season for Burnley?

Given how successful the campaign proved to be, there were many players who came out of the year with a lot of credit.

However, not everyone had a great season at Turf Moor.

Here we look at three players who will surely be disappointed with the campaign they’ve just had…

Darko Churlinov

Churlinov was one of the many summer signings made upon Kompany’s arrival last year.

There was a lot of expectation that he could make a big impact to the team’s attack.

His first appearance of the season came in a 3-3 draw with Blackpool, coming off the bench in the final 20 minutes.

But his first start didn’t arrive until late December, playing 51 minutes in a 1-0 win over Stoke City.

That proved to be his penultimate appearance of the campaign, making his final of seven in the league in a 0-0 draw with Reading in April.

The Macedonia international would’ve been hoping to feature more regularly this year, but instead found himself way down the pecking order of Kompany’s attacking options.

Michael Obafemi

Obafemi was a January arrival at Turf Moor, signing from Swansea City in a protracted transfer saga.

Given how hard the club pushed to sign the Irishman, his lack of game time really stands out.

Obafemi failed to start a single league game, with all 12 of his league appearances for the Clarets coming off the bench.

The striker has admitted he was expecting to play more frequently following the big-money move, so will be disappointed with the campaign he’s had with Burnley.

Scott Twine

Twine showed a lot of promise with MK Dons in League One, so there was a lot of intrigue in his move to Burnley.

But injury issues plagued the first few months of his career at Turf Moor, with his second league appearance for the club not coming until November.

The forward was in the first team squad on a more regular basis once he proved his fitness, but game time was still hard to come by.

A dramatic late winner against West Brom in January proved the only true personal highlight in what was an otherwise underwhelming first season with the club.