The 2022/23 season was one to remember for everyone involved at Burnley Football Club.

The Clarets sealed an instant return to the Premier League by winning the Championship title with 101 points.

This was Vincent Kompany’s first season in charge of an English club and the Belgian has beaten all expectations in sealing Burnley’s promotion.

The Clarets were by far the best team in the league this season and the club will be hoping they can carry that form into their Premier League campaign.

As we edge closer to the summer transfer window opening and see what Burnley may do in the market, we have looked at which players are most likely to never put on a Clarets shirt again.

Who is likely to leave Burnley this summer?

Ashley Barnes

It has already been confirmed by the Clarets that Ashley Barnes will be leaving the club this summer when his contract expires.

The 33-year-old joined Burnley in January 2014 from Brighton & Hove Albion and since joining the club, he has made a total of 293 appearances, scoring 55 goals and providing 13 assists.

Barnes has played an important role in the club’s promotion success - he started 22 of the 39 games he played in the league, and he managed a goal contribution of 10 - but is now set to leave Turf Moor.

It is unclear where Barnes will move to next, but the forward isn’t short of interest, with teams such as Preston North End, Stoke City, and Norwich City all reportedly keen on the striker.

Darko Churlinov

Under the management of Kompany, Burnley’s transfer business has been superb with the majority of the players being a hit.

However, Darko Churlinov hasn’t quite performed at the level many would have expected or done as well as Kompany would have hoped.

Churlinov has found his game time very limited this season, as he’s only featured seven times in the league, with his last appearance being against Reading a couple of weeks ago.

The 22-year-old’s move to Turf Moor hasn’t worked out for whatever reason and with the club likely to be keen to strengthen further this summer, Churlinov could be let go.

According to Sky Sport German reporter Dirk Schlarmann, Bundesliga side Schalke 04 are in talks about signing the winger on a loan deal for next season.

Halil Dervisoglu

Dervisoglu joined Burnley on a loan deal until the end of the season from Premier League side Brentford.

However, the loan deal hasn’t been successful whatsoever, with the forward being limited to just eight appearances in the league, with six of them coming before Christmas.

The Turkish international has only featured twice in the last 20 league games - a minute-long cameo and a five-minute appearance off the substitute bench.

Burnley have brought several attacking options through the door this season and with more targets likely on their list for the summer, it seems there is a very strong chance that Burnley and Kompany will not be looking to bring Dervisoglu back again next season.