With Burnley's promotion to the Premier League secured, and Vincent Kompany tied down on a fresh long-term contract, the future at Turf Moor looks bright.

It is very likely that planning is already underway ahead of their top flight return, with Kompany and the club's hierarchy no doubt keen to strengthen their squad before the season gets underway in August.

Of course, incomings will also mean that some players have to depart, either on loan or temporarily.

With that in mind, below, FLW have identified four Burnley players that could be pushing for a Turf Moor exit this summer.

Some of these may want to move on permanently, whilst others may only be seeking a temporary exit for more game time.

Wout Weghorst - Permanent

One player certain to be looking for the exit door this summer is striker Wout Weghorst.

After a poor spell with the Clarets in the Premier League, he was loaned out following their relegation and somehow ended up at Manchester United.

He has not pulled up any trees at Old Trafford, though, so a return there seems unlikely, but so does a return to Turf Moor.

The chances are, Weghorst will be pushing for a permanent move elsewhere this summer.

Luke McNally - loan or permanent

Having only joined Burnley last summer, Luke McNally will certainly have been disappointed to receive such little game time.

However, with a loan to Coventry in January, things have not worked out too badly at all.

McNally will now play for the Sky Blues in the Championship play-off final at Wembley next weekend, and potentially win promotion to the Premier League.

If Vincent Kompany does not see him getting regular game time, McNally will surely push for a move back to the Sky Blues, regardless of whether they are in the Premier League or Championship.

Bailey Peacock-Farrell - loan or permanent

Last but not least, the third player on this list, and a third player that could be looking for the Burnley exit door this summer is Bailey Peacock-Farrell.

The 26-year-old has been number two behind Ari Muric this past season, and with Burnley being linked with goalkeepers recently, he could be set to fall further down the pecking order.

At 26, and having previously experienced being a number one keeper, it feels likely that the Northern Irish international will seek a move away from Burnley this summer.

With Peacock-Farrell having been on loan in League One previously, perhaps the Championship could be a good destination.