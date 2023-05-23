They were promoted from League Two last year in dramatic circumstances, but there was no need for panic on the final day of the 2022-23 season as Bristol Rovers consolidated themselves in the third tier quite comfortably.

Helped by one of the league's form forwards in Aaron Collins, Joey Barton's side finished 16th in their return to League One and they will be looking to build on that for 2023-24.

Their retained list has been announced already but which players could be eyeing up the exit door over the summer months at the Memorial Stadium? Let's look at three players who could be doing just that...

Aaron Collins

Gas fans would definitely not like this one, but there has to be a part of Collins' mind that is looking at a move up the EFL pyramid this summer.

Rovers are in complete control of the 25-year-old's situation as he's contracted until the summer of 2025, but with 16 goals and 11 assists in League One this past season, there is going to be interest from the Championship very soon.

It'll probably take a seven-figure fee in the region of £2 million or more to cash in on Collins, but it would be naive to think that the Welshman is 100 per cent focused on staying at Bristol Rovers next season.

Harvey Greenslade

19-year-old forward Greenslade has been offered a new contract at the Memorial Stadium and it's likely that he will accept it, but perhaps a season-long loan away beckons for the teenager.

Greenslade, who made his debut last season in the EFL Trophy, had two loan stints away in non-league with Chippenham Town in the sixth tier of English football and Truro City in the seventh tier, and the spell at Truro was particularly successful with four goals in 14 appearances.

Perhaps a full season stint in the National League South would be good for Greenslade now so he can develop as he will not get the game-time this coming season at Rovers, and no doubt there will be takers with the late season form he showed for Truro.

Jerry Lawrence

Lawrence is another youngster who should really be thinking about heading out on a season-long loan.

The 18-year-old midfielder made his senior debut last August as a late substitute against Burton Albion in a League One fixture before going on to appear twice in the EFL Trophy - both of those being starts.

Under contract for next season, the next logical step for Lawrence is to go out on loan elsewhere to the National League South or the level below in the seventh tier if he wants to further himself instead of playing developmental football.