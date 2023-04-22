Having won promotion from League Two to League One last season, Bristol Rovers have had a good campaign in the third tier.

Indeed, they have avoided the drop by quote some distance, currently sitting midtable in the third tier, with five matches left to play.

With one or two games in hand on some of the teams above them, a top half finish is not an unrealistic ambition, and what an achievement that would be.

Of course, though, as with every club in the EFL this summer, there are set to be some important decisions to be made at the Memorial Stadium this summer in terms of the playing squad.

Barton is ambitious and will no doubt want to improve on whereever they end up this campaign.

With that said, below, we've identified three Bristol Rovers players with an uncertain future.

Harry Anderson

One player that comes to mind when thinking of players with an uncertain future at Bristol Rovers is Harry Anderson.

The 26-year-old played a key role in the promotion winning side last season, appearing in 44 League Two matches and registering 10 direct goal contributions.

However, this campaign he has just one assist to his name in only 25 matches, and his contract is up at the end of June.

Portsmouth and Wrexham have been reported as monitoring his situation ahead of the summer.

Glenn Whelan

Another player at Bristol Rovers who faces an uncertain future is Glen Whelan.

Whelan's future is uncertain in the sense that it's unclear if he has a role at the club moving forwards, and if so, what that role is.

Last summer, he became a player-coach, but has barely featured on the pitch, playing just 11 League One matches.

With his contract once again up this summer, there are decisions to be made, and it will certainly be interesting to see what Joey Barton and the club's hierarchy decide.

Josh Grant

Midfielder Josh Grant is another Bristol Rovers player you would say is facing an uncertain future.

The 24-year-old played 222 times in League Two last campaign, but this season, he has featured just once in all competitions.

With his contract expiring at Rovers, it seems unlikely a new deal will be forthcoming.

The problem is, with such a lack of game time, he has hardly been putting himself in the shop window, either.

For that very reason, it is very unclear what the next few months look like for the midfielder.